CharmDate Halloween Ideas for Long-Distance Lovers

Halloween is almost here! Although it’s mostly celebrated in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, every year more countries join the grand celebration of Halloween on October 31st. This year, an international dating site CharmDate has prepared a list of creative ideas for long-distance lovers who would like to celebrate this holiday together. Although they are not physically close, they can use this fun event to feel closer and have a great time!

Halloween-Themed Foods

Every date needs food and, in this case, Halloween-themed food! Apart from a collection of pumpkin recipes, lovers can also prepare (or buy) candy and caramel apples, caramel corn, and apple bread, among others. Creativity is highly appreciated so CharmDate encourages its members to explore the internet and find interesting recipes that would bring a real Halloween spirit to their houses.

An idea is not only to make food on one side; it is for both partners to make the same food and enjoy it during the date night! A friendly cooking competition will make the preparation even more fun.

Date on Camera

Video chatting is the best way for long-distance lovers to feel close. Spending Halloween night on cam can be fun and thrilling. Apart from the casual conversations, partners can play games, eat, drink and spend a memorable night together. CharmDate, luckily, has integrated video chatting features. Members of this website don’t need to use any third-party software to call on camera and they don’t have to share their numbers or social media accounts; they can video chat without exiting the platform.

Dressing Up

Dressing up for Halloween is a major part of the holiday. It is another activity that allows singles to express their creativity and impress people they talk to online. CharmDate advises its users to be unique and invest time and effort into their Halloween costumes. Preferably, people that just started talking to potential matches online could use some parts of those conversations to get inspired for the costume selection. For example, if a girl shows great interest in a certain show or a specific character from it, a man could dress up as that character. It would surprise and impress the lady at the same time!

Reading Halloween Stories

Video calls, scary costumes, and horror stories are the best recipe for a fun Halloween night! CharmDate representatives encourage their supporters to collect the scariest stories they could find and tell them in compelling, persuasive ways. An additional advantage would be if members could come up with their own stories and show their vivid imagination. In that case, the reaction to those stories would be even more valuable!

Watching Scary Movies

Countless horror movies could entertain long-distance lovers on October 31st. From very scary to funnily scary films, lovers should choose wisely. Many people are terrified of horror movies and they prefer to avoid them; when they finally decide to watch some, they would prefer to watch films that are not too scary. With that in mind, CharmDate advises members to consult their partners when choosing horror movies. They should not surprise their dates with frightening films that will make them lose sleep afterward.

Virtual Tours

Virtual haunted houses and ghost tours are perfect for long-distance lovers on Halloween! They get to have an amazing time together while not being physically close. However, they will share that scary moment and feel as if they were truly visiting a haunted house hand by hand.

There is a long list of terrifying virtual haunted houses that lovers can visit. They need to check out the reviews before trying any of them out. Each virtual tour contains information about it, as well as the level of scariness. Based on those, lovers can select the most suitable virtual houses to visit.

Video Games

Similarly to virtual tours, video games take players to a whole new world. In the case of games, lovers can interact and feel as if they are doing something together. For Halloween, partners can play escape rooms, jump scare horror games, survival horror games, and a range of other genres. The games can captivate the lovers and make them feel as if they were a part of the same team. By solving mysteries and surviving jump scares together, two people that recently met will surely become closer immediately.

Sending Gifts

It is always a great time to send gifts and Halloween is not an exception! The only difference between gifting a partner on this holiday and any other day is that the presents for Halloween should be extra creative and potentially scary!

There are multiple ways to send virtual gifts all around the world. CharmDate has a unique gifting feature that members can utilize.

