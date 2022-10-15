iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:

Ticker Fund name Exchange Last day of trading Final NAV calculation date Expected liquidation date IBDN iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF NYSE Arca 12/15/2022 12/15/2022 12/21/2022 IBHB iShares® iBonds® 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cboe BZX 12/15/2022 12/15/2022 12/21/2022 IBTB iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF NASDAQ 12/15/2022 12/15/2022 12/21/2022

iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature during a specific maturity window like an individual bond. Leading up to the ETF's final distribution date, the bonds held by iBonds ETFs mature, and the ETF transitions into cash and cash equivalents. Shareholders will receive their proceeds from liquidations on or around the listed liquidation dates, based on their brokerage's processes.

iShares iBonds ETFs, across treasuries, municipal bonds and both investment-grade and high-yield corporate credit remain available to investors with maturation dates ranging from 2023 to 2032.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well -being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments. Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency and its return and yield will fluctuate with market conditions.

Shares of ETFs trade at market price, which may be greater or less than net asset value. The iShares® iBonds® ETFs ("Funds") will terminate within the month and year in each Fund's name. An investment in the Fund(s) is not guaranteed, and an investor may experience losses and/or tax consequences, including near or at the termination date. In the final months of each Fund's operation, its portfolio will transition to cash and cash-like instruments. As a result, its yield will tend to move toward prevailing money market rates, and may be lower than the yields of the bonds previously held by the Fund and lower than prevailing yields in the bond market.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES, iBONDS and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005085/en/