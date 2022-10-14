Manchin Announces $3.8 Million from the American Rescue Plan for Four West Virginia Rural Healthcare Providers
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,874,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Emergency Rural Health Care Program for four rural healthcare providers in West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and will support critical infrastructure upgrades in Hardy County and at Roane General Hospital, Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center and Roane County Family Health Care.
“Our healthcare providers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and I’m pleased these four organizations are receiving more than $3.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to continue their critical work,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support the purchase of a new facility for the Hardy County Rural Development Association, update the HVAC system at Roane General Hospital, complete ongoing construction projects at Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center and renovate the entryway at the Roane County Family Health center. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to bolster rural healthcare services across the Mountain State.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $1,000,000 – Hardy County Rural Development Association, Moorefield
- This funding will fund a new building with increased office and work space, patient care areas and parking for employees and customers.
- $1,000,000 – Hospital Development Corporation: Roane General Hospital, Spencer
- This funding will be used to update the heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) system on the building inpatient floor.
- $1,000,000 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Grantsville
- This funding will support the second construction phase of the facility, which will include two floors, a new lab, a kitchen and cafeteria, a lobby and a heliport in the parking lot.
- $874,000 – Roane County Family Health Care, Spencer
- This funding will be used to construct a new entryway for the facility, which will separate incoming and outgoing traffic to better control the spread of contagious diseases.
