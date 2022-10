Michael Platt’s Newly Released “Androcles” is a Gripping Account Designed to Satisfy the Curiosity of the Readers

Androcles

“Androcles” from Book Vine Press author Michael Platt is an intriguing book that reignites the readers’ curiosity as this book unfolds a mysterious story.

To the enhanced reader, I’ve re-examined the roots of this make-believe tale for years now and have reduced the basic tale to its elements. I present them here for your perusal and study. ” — Michael Platt, Author

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 -- "Androcles": a compelling novel filled with stories that are based on history. This book solves a mystery based on truth and curiosity. "Androcles" is the creation of published author Michael Platt, an actor whose interests include computer science, dance, and physics. Michael writes, "I saw 'Androcles' in Harper's Dictionary of Ancient Literature and Antiquities. It labeled the story as a historical precedent. I felt the story was not true. It seemed to be a cover-up for the truth. I resolved to solve the mystery that George Bernard Shaw overlooked. I wrote the following to set the record straight. What follows is my impression of what actually did occur." Published by Book Vine Press, Michael's new book is a contemporary account that will leave readers in awe as the author brings them a story of history that is filled with mystery. Through this, the author hopes that this book satisfies the curiosity and wonder about what is and what can be.