Michael Platt’s Newly Released “Androcles” is a Gripping Account Designed to Satisfy the Curiosity of the Readers

Michael Platt's Newly Released "Androcles"
"Androcles" from Book Vine Press author Michael Platt
To the enhanced reader, I’ve re-examined the roots of this make-believe tale for years now and have reduced the basic tale to its elements. I present them here for your perusal and study. ”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Androcles”: a compelling novel filled with stories that are based on history. This book solves a mystery based on truth and curiosity. “Androcles” is the creation of published author Michael Platt, an actor whose interests include computer science, dance, and physics.
— Michael Platt, Author
Michael writes, “I saw ‘Androcles’ in Harper’s Dictionary of Ancient Literature and Antiquities. It labeled the story as a historical precedent. I felt the story was not true. It seemed to be a cover-up for the truth. I resolved to solve the mystery that George Bernard Shaw overlooked. I wrote the following to set the record straight. What follows is my impression of what actually did occur.”
Michael's new book is a contemporary account that will leave readers in awe as the author brings them a story of history that is filled with mystery.
Through this, the author hopes that this book satisfies the curiosity and wonder about what is and what can be.
