Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,967 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor's E-Update - 10/14/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Meeting: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group

3. Released: Performance Measurement Program Report

4. TIF: County Road Improvement Costs

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Alcohol and Spouse/Family Expenses

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Next week on Wednesday, October 19, my Pension Division will kick-off a series of Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group meetings that will take place through the fall and winter. More details are available below in item #2.

This annual working group brings together fire relief association stakeholder groups to identify and discuss current and pressing issues, facilitate communication, and develop an effective process for vetting proposed legislative changes with a statewide lens.

2. Meeting: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group

The first meeting of the State Auditor’s 2022-2023 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group will be on Wednesday, October 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will be an in-person/virtual hybrid format, and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, as well as the meeting agenda and materials, are available on the Working Group page of the OSA website.

3. Released: Performance Measurement Program Report

Last week State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2022 Performance Measurement Program Report. In 2022, 38 cities (4%) and 28 counties (32%) were certified by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) to the Minnesota Department of Revenue to receive additional aid payments. This was an increase of one city from 2021.

Detailed information on how local governments can participate in the Performance Measurement Program as well as the 2022 Report are available on the OSA website.

4. TIF: County Road Improvement Costs

The TIF Act allows a county board, when reviewing a proposed TIF plan, to require that certain county road costs be included in the plan.

To learn more, see the article County Road Improvement Costs.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Alcohol and Spouse/Family Expenses

The Office of the State Auditor has long maintained that the purchase of alcohol at public expense does not serve a public purpose. In addition, the expenditure of public funds for the expenses of a spouse or family member of a public officer or employee does not serve a public purpose.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

You just read:

State Auditor's E-Update - 10/14/2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.