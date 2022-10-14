CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN RESORT WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF

Cheyenne Mountain Resort a Dolce Hotel by Wyndham, welcomes Chef Noah Siebenaller as the new Executive Chef. Cheyenne Mountain Resort a Dolce Hotel by Wyndham-

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheyenne Mountain Resort a Dolce Hotel by Wyndham welcomes Chef Noah Siebenaller as the new Executive Chef. Chef Noah was previously with Choice Restaurant Concepts and held the position of Corporate Executive Chef and brings over a decade of experience to Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

“Chef Noah brings a new level of culinary expertise to Cheyenne Mountain Resort, and we are thrilled to have him. Chef joining the team is just the first step in our goal to elevate our culinary programming while providing new experiences not only to our catering and convention business but to our local following as well”, said Cheyenne Mountain Resort’s Complex General Manager Andrew Stegen.

Chef Noah received his AAS in Culinary Arts from The International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Colorado. His experience includes opening and overseeing five restaurants within his career along with training alongside some of the top pizzaiolos in NYC as he is VPN certified by the Association of Verace Pizza Napoletana. In addition to his amazing achievements within restaurants, Chef Noah has also cooked privately for Celebrity Iron Chefs and the PGA professional golfer Greg Norman to name a few. He was recently nominated as Best Chef in Colorado Springs in 2021.

In this role, he will oversee all culinary operations, menu design, and concept creation within Cheyenne Mountain Resort & The Country Club of Colorado. This includes multiple food outlets and all catering and convention businesses. Chef Noah’s experience within the culinary scene locally and nationally will provide new inspiration and creativity, as his motto of creating scratch meals from local sustainable ingredients will transform the dining experience within Cheyenne Mountain Resort.



Set on 217 lush acres, nestled in the shadows of Colorado's Rocky Mountains lies Cheyenne Mountain Resort. The resort's 316 finely appointed guest rooms and suites are arranged in eight residential lodges across Cheyenne Mountain Resort. A vast array of amenities includes an 18-hole championship Pete Dye-designed golf course, five swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, Alluvia Spa, a 9,000 sq. ft. fitness center, aquatics center and a 35-acre recreation lake. Known for its breathtaking mountain views, exceptional accommodations, and a myriad of activities and comprehensive conference facilities, the AAA Four Diamond Cheyenne Mountain Resort offers the ultimate in Colorado vacationing. Cheyenne Mountain Resort a Dolce Hotel is managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. www.cheyennemountain.com