Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d'Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state's newest major reservoir.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/

Around 300 officials attended the ceremony near the lake's dam and spillway. The surging growth of North Texas underscores the need for additional water supplies to prepare for the future. Bois d'Arc Lake will help meet the needs of the District's current customers and the estimated 55,000+ people moving to its service area annually. NTMWD serves one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, with a population expected to double by 2050.

The 16,641-acre (26-square-mile) lake is owned and operated by NTMWD and the first major reservoir built in Texas in over 30 years. It has 172 miles of shoreline with a two-mile long and 90 feet tall dam. Over 17,000 acres of nearby land were also mitigated, including planting 6.3 million trees and restoring 70 miles of streams.

"After nearly 20 years of planning, permitting, and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is now becoming a reality," said NTMWD Executive Director Jenna Covington. "Today we celebrate and honor all who have made this new, vital resource possible. A secure regional water supply is critical for the public health and safety of the communities we serve."

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

The lake and its components were built over four years, requiring the support of five major contractors, dozens of subcontractors, and a workforce of about 1,000 at the peak of construction.

A new water treatment plant is under construction in Leonard, TX. When operational next year, it will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of drinking water per day from Bois d'Arc Lake, with future expansions totaling up to 280 MGD.

The $1.6 billion project costs are shared by the communities that receive water from NTMWD. The Texas Water Development Board committed $1.477 billion in-low interest financing for the lake through the State Water Implementation Fund of Texas (SWIFT), saving more than $240 million in interest costs.

"Bois d'Arc Lake will provide essential access to safe, reliable water for future generations of North Texans," said NTMWD Board President Jack May.

The lake's primary purpose is to provide drinking water. It will also be a recreation destination once it fills to safe water levels and is approved to open for boating, fishing, and hunting.

For more information, visit https://boisdarclake.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/