Tech CU Expands Into Idaho via its Virtual Branch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) celebrated the grand opening of its Idaho Virtual Branch via a private, online event earlier today. Event speakers included Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Bill Connors, President and CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber, Reid Stephan, the CIO of St. Luke's, and Jay Larsen, the CEO of the Idaho Tech Council.

"We're excited to open our Virtual Branch in Idaho and formally expand outside our borders for the first time," said Todd Harris, the CEO of Tech CU. "Treasure Valley, and Boise in particular, have been a goal of ours for several years now. Not only are the people who live there super friendly, but it is a burgeoning technology hub with a rapidly growing population, and a strong concentration of well-respected employers, making it an ideal location for Tech CU."

The Virtual Branch allows members to receive the same high-touch, personalized face-to-face banking experience they typically receive in person, from the comfort of their homes. Virtual Branch customers can talk to an expert virtual banker about their banking questions and can take care of the types of transactions typically done at an in-person appointment including credit card and loan requests, account or debit card issues, savings/CD requests, IRA/HSA, and more.

"I'm pleased to welcome Tech CU to Boise," said Mayor Lauren McLean "It's great to have a new banking option with a particular focus on our growing array of entrepreneurs and employees in the technology sector. Thank you for choosing our community and becoming a member of our local economy."

"Over the past several years, Tech CU has been a huge supporter of our technology community," said Jay Larsen, CEO of the Idaho Technology Council (ITC), a member-driven organization committed to the success of Idaho's technology ecosystem. "Most recently, they sponsored ITC's 2022 Capital Connect event aimed at start-ups that have received series A funding rounds. We're excited they are opening up a Virtual Branch in our community and what that means for local technology businesses in the area."

"Consumers are used to doing many things virtually now, and banking is no exception," said Robert Reed, the Chief Retail Banking Officer at Tech CU. "We've spent the past year and a half refining our Virtual Branch model across our entire field of membership and are confident we can deliver the same in-person experience our members have come to expect in a virtual way."

Virtual Branch appointments are secure, convenient, and FREE. Appointments are available Monday-Saturday and can be made as early as 30 minutes from the time of scheduling online. To make an appointment with one of Tech CU's virtual bankers, visit https://www.techcu.com/Resources/Make-an-Appointment-with-Tech-CU/ , and select Virtual Branch Video Appointment.

About Tech CU

Tech CU is a $4.5 billion credit union founded in the heart of Silicon Valley. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 160,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members' lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. In 2021, Tech CU was named one of America's best-in-state credit unions by Forbes. Since 2017, S&P Global Market Intelligence has named Tech CU as one of the top five best-performing credit unions with assets of $100 million or more in California (with three of those years in the number one spot) and one of the top 30 nationally. To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .