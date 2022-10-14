Submit Release
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN ("Colony" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after the stock market closes. The Company will also hold a live conference call on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 9:00 am EDT to discuss its financial results, business, and outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 and entering the access code 915766. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available until Friday, October 28, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering access code 356064. The financial results and investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 38 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBAN." For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

