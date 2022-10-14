Rumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. ("Rumble") RUM, the video-sharing platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 shortly after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. The company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

rumble@mzgroup.us

