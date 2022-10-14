Capstone Planning Opens New Office to Provide Palm Coast Residents With a Better Retirement

PALM COAST, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Planning, an independent financial services firm, opened the doors to their brand-new location on Oct. 7, 2022. The 6,400 sq ft new office is located in Palm Coast Town Center. The multi-million dollar investment in the Palm Coast community is designed to service and aid the growing number of individuals and families that choose Palm Coast to be their retirement destination.

The family-owned firm has served retirees and people approaching retirement in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach for 25 years. "We wanted to invest in our community in a bigger way," said Timothy Wiltfong, Capstone Planning president and founder. "Our new location allows us to do even more for Palm Coast residents. We're committed to making our community a great place to live, both before and after retirement."

"Retirement is what we do," said Keith Wiltfong, CFP®. "The people we work with are usually looking for reassurance they will have enough money to last through retirement. They're also looking for guidance, someone to help them make important decisions and put a clear financial plan in place to get them through their later years."

The firm achieves this through their proprietary process The Better Retirement Journey™, a comprehensive financial plan incorporating five key aspects of retirement planning: income, investments, taxes, health care and legacy. "We want our clients to live by design, not by default," said Connie Wiltfong. "We want our clients to live with confidence and certainty, not worry and fear. They should be living out the dreams and desires they've worked for over the past three or four decades."

Kris Wiltfong agreed. "We're known for helping our clients make life happen," he said. "You get one shot at retirement. People wonder if they're doing their planning right. We've helped hundreds of people get to and through the retirement finish line."

