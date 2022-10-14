Home Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Housing Redevelopment Organization

FHLB Dallas' Partnership Grant Program Provides 3:1 Match of Members' Donations

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Home by Hand, a community-based organization (CBO) in Metairie, Louisiana that creates strong neighborhoods by redeveloping vacant and blighted properties into single-family homes. The funds were recently awarded during a ceremonial check presentation.

Awarded annually through FHLB Dallas' member institutions, Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members. FHLB Dallas matches member contributions of $500 to $4,000 at a 3:1 ratio.

"Home Bank is thrilled to support the work of Home by Hand across the New Orleans area," said Kelvin Luster, community development director at Home Bank. "We are incredibly honored to support their initiatives alongside FHLB Dallas, which has allowed our investment to go further."

Home by Hand intends to use the grant proceeds for program development, including its pre-sale homebuyer education and the development of a post-sale homeownership stewardship program.

Home by Hand is one of seven local nonprofit organizations that Home Bank is supporting with PGP funding this year. Together, Home Bank and FHLB Dallas have contributed more than $67,000 in PGP grants to seven CBOs across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

"Home Bank pours its resources into communities," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "It is an honor to partner with a financial institution that shows this level of commitment to neighborhood revitalization."

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank, N.A.

Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Home Bank now serves markets in South Louisiana and Mississippi in 40 locations. Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

