More Than 100 Venture Capital Investors Meeting in Columbus, Ohio to Accelerate Midwest Tech Boom
Tech investors and entrepreneurs will gather in Columbus on October 19 for the Connecting the Coasts to the Heartland Conference.
Tech entrepreneurs and R&D breakthroughs from the Midwest have a long history of driving Silicon Valley innovation. Today, these innovators are building transformative companies closer to home.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 350 tech investors and entrepreneurs will gather in Columbus on October 19 for the Connecting the Coasts to the Heartland Conference. They are convening to discuss new ways to accelerate the growth of the innovation economy in Ohio. More than 100 venture capital investors will be attending the event where they will connect with local tech startups and other businesses to create jobs and bring new opportunities to the region.
From the recent groundbreaking of Intel’s $20B semiconductor site to Honda’s $3.5B EV battery plant announcement to the rise in healthcare innovation and advanced technologies, Ohio is positioned as a key state for growing innovation and tech workforce development. It’s become the Midwest’s premier tech hub, which was a key factor in the selection of Columbus as the location for the conference.
“Tech entrepreneurs and R&D breakthroughs from the American Midwest have a long history of driving Silicon Valley innovation. Today, these innovators are building transformative companies closer to home and savvy venture capitalists are seeking them out,” says event co-organizer Patrick McKenna, a serial entrepreneur based in Austin, Texas, and the founder of One America Works.
A conference is a full-day event featuring expert panelists in the tech space and a competitive pitch opportunity for tech founders to connect directly with investors. Panelists include Phil Hagerman, successful Michigan-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roy Bahat with Bloomberg Beta, and several investors from venture capital firms including Revolution Rise of the Rest, Detroit Venture Partners, and NextGen Venture Partners.
“After two years of running virtual events we are back in person with panels from leading venture capitalists, founder-investor speed-dating, and a new introduction, reverse pitches from emerging GPs who need to convince a panel of founders of their fund’s value add,” says Scott Shane, Managing Director of Comeback Capital, co-organizer of the event.
In addition to the over 100 investor attendees from 12 states confirmed, the conference features a roster of more than 200 tech founders from a variety of states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.
Event partners include YBI (Youngstown Business Incubator), a nationally recognized incubator serving Ohio statewide, the Heritage Group Accelerator, an Indiana-based group with a portfolio of companies in the hard tech space, Comeback Capital, an early-stage venture firm focused on startups between the coasts and One America Works, a civic organization helping connect high growth companies with cities and talent.
Sponsors include Taft Law Firm, Signature Bank, Regiment, Work-friendly, and the Toronto Exchange. The event will be held on October 19, 2022, 8 am - 5 pm at the Creekside Event Center.
Media are welcome to attend the event. Please RSVP to Amma Johnson, amma@oneamericaworks.org, to arrange credentials and logistics.
