AZERBAIJAN, October 14 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, the Azerbaijani President was seen off by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.
You just read:
Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to Kazakhstan
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.