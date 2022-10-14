DHEC Reopens Additional Shellfish Beds in Charleston County at Official Sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

"Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 11, which includes Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, and the Stono River in Charleston County,” said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. “This shellfish management area will reopen at official sunrise on Saturday, October 15.”

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, please visit scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, or Beaufort.

