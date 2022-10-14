Breadwinner Kane Signs with The Sauce Factory
Breadwinner Kane is a new member of The Sauce Factory (TSF), the Houston-based label which was founded by Sauce Walka circa 2014.HUNSTVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breadwinner Kane is a new member of The Sauce Factory (TSF) family of esteemed southern rappers. The Huntsville, Alabama veteran recently signed to the Houston-based label which was founded by Sauce Walka circa 2014.
Kane is currently preparing the release of his official project, Street Certified, and is expected to appear on the Peso Peso x Sosamann Tour along with special guests kicking off this November, 2022 (follow for details: @kanebwa @pesopeso @sosamann). Kane has several videos in the works including “Power” with Project Pat, "Pop It" with Sauce Walka and Sauce Woodwinnin. "Alabama Inzzo" produced by Hardbody B-Eazy (Fredo Bang's producer), and "3 Cell Phones" with Lightskin Bobby.
Current videos available now include “Fast Cars” with Dopeboy Juice and “Smoke” (both produced by Zaytoven), “Shooters” with Boosie, “Bodies” with Fredo Bang, and “Changing” with 615 Exclusive. Other notable song titles are “Go Down”, produced by MikeMillzOnEm, and “Popin Fa Somthin.”
Kane is a regularly premiered top artist on Worldstar Hip Hop, as well as a frequent star on BET Jams. He also launched his own line of ear buds along with the opening of The Level Up South store in Athens, AL.
As a musician, entrepreneur, and CEO of Artillery South, Kane has arisen from the streets to the main stage through hustle and muscle.
“A boss motivates his team – he’s someone that they look up to and follow,” Kane explains. “A boss helps them grow and makes sure everyone eats.”
In 2014, he exploded in the rap game with the Kevin Gates assisted mixtape, Ain’t Nothin Bigga than the B. The co-headlined project featured popular names like Starlito, The Game, Young Jeezy, Tana and OG Boo Dirty. He followed up the same year with Barely Famous, presented by super-producer Zaytoven, and co-hosted by Hoodrich powerhouse DJ Swamp Izzo.
The back-to-back efforts left a lasting impression with the media, gaining attention from top urban outlets like HipHopDX, Worldstar, HotNewHipHop, All Hip Hop, and Hip Hop Weekly.
Now with a new TSF partnership, Breadwinner Kane is embarking on the next level of his journey with power moves. Learn more and follow at https://www.instagram.com/kanebwa/.
Jennifer McKinnon
Creative Gold Music and Arts, LLC
email us here
Breadwinner Kane "Fast Cars" produced by Zaytoven