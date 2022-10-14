Governor Carney Announces Judicial Appointments

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced his nominations for the reappointment of both a Judge and a Commissioner to the Family Court.

“I want to thank these two qualified jurists for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I’m confident that their experience and judgment will continue to be beneficial to our judiciary system.”

Judge Peter B. Jones has been nominated for reappointment to the Family Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County. Judge Jones has served on the Family Court since 2018. Previously, Judge Jones was a partner of Berl & Jones, P.A. in Georgetown and Hudson, Jones, Jaywork, Williams & Liguori in Dover. Judge Jones started his law career as a Deputy Attorney General in the Delaware Department of Justice. Judge Jones was born and raised in Wilmington and is now a resident of Sussex County.

Commissioner Emily A. Farley has been renominated for reappointment as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County. Commissioner Farley has been serving as a Commissioner in Dover since 2016. Previously, Commissioner Farley served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Child Support Unit. Commissioner Farley worked in various positions at the Community Legal Aid Society, Inc. for 12 years. Commissioner Farley is a resident of Kent County.

