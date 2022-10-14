Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,917 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Announces Judicial Appointments

Governor Carney Announces Judicial Appointments

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced his nominations for the reappointment of both a Judge and a Commissioner to the Family Court.

“I want to thank these two qualified jurists for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I’m confident that their experience and judgment will continue to be beneficial to our judiciary system.”

Judge Peter B. Jones has been nominated for reappointment to the Family Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County. Judge Jones has served on the Family Court since 2018. Previously, Judge Jones was a partner of Berl & Jones, P.A. in Georgetown and Hudson, Jones, Jaywork, Williams & Liguori in Dover. Judge Jones started his law career as a Deputy Attorney General in the Delaware Department of Justice. Judge Jones was born and raised in Wilmington and is now a resident of Sussex County.

Commissioner Emily A. Farley has been renominated for reappointment as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County. Commissioner Farley has been serving as a Commissioner in Dover since 2016. Previously, Commissioner Farley served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Child Support Unit. Commissioner Farley worked in various positions at the Community Legal Aid Society, Inc. for 12 years. Commissioner Farley is a resident of Kent County.

###


You just read:

Governor Carney Announces Judicial Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.