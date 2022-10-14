Submit Release
Opinion: California Court Leaves in Place Tax Ruling That's Clear as Mud

The California Supreme Court’s decision not to review the 2009 Metropoulos Family Trust v. California Franchise Tax Board has left many California taxpayers scratching their heads on how to source income from the sale of intangibles, says Shail Shah of Greenberg Traurig LLP.

