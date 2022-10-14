Minister’s statement on Allied Health Professionals Day

CANADA, October 14 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of Allied Health Professionals Day, Oct. 14, 2022:

“On Allied Health Professionals Day, we celebrate the contribution of the allied health workforce for its critical role in delivering top-quality patient care and thank them for their tireless efforts for keeping the population healthy. The occasion also provides an opportunity for members of allied health around the globe to recognize the skills and achievements of their peers.

“Allied health in British Columbia represents approximately 75,000 people in more than 70 disciplines, including social workers, physiotherapists, medical lab technologists, respiratory therapists and paramedics, to name a few. Members of this workforce belong to four different labour unions: the Health Sciences Association; Health Employees’ Union; BC Government Employee Union; and Ambulance Paramedics of BC (CUPE 873). They provide a range of preventative, diagnostic, technical and therapeutic health-care and clinical support services.

“In June 2020, the Ministry of Health created the Allied Health Policy Secretariat (AHPS) to provide stewardship and focused leadership in four key areas: education and training; recruitment and retention; practice/scope optimization; and partnerships and stakeholder relations.

“Since its inception, the AHPS has supported several health human resource priorities, including securing funding for up to 322 additional allied health-training seats in public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. starting in 2022-23. As well, AHPS made a $10-million investment in bursaries, internationally educated supports and professional development funding to help train, retain and support allied health professionals in the province.

“In 2021, the AHPS completed a comprehensive provincial consultation, gathering valuable feedback from allied health professionals and stakeholders throughout the province to inform a three-year Provincial Allied Health Strategic Plan. The plan sets the vision, mission, philosophy and priorities for the allied health workforce in B.C. and aligns with the Provincial Health Human Resources Strategy launched Sept. 29, 2022.

“Today, I am appreciative to have the support of AHPS in our proclamation of Allied Health Professionals Day, and I am proud of our wonderful, allied health workforce.

“On behalf of the provincial government, we recognize and appreciate the efforts of those who identify themselves as part of the allied health workforce. Thank you.”

Learn More:

Provincial Health Human Resources Strategy: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCHealthHumanResourcesStrategy-Sept2022.pdf