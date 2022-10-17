1001Tracklists Returns With Top 101 Producers 2022 & ADE Celebration
The famous 1001Tracklists is about to reveal the next ranking and bring Web3 features to the Amsterdam Dance Event.
For me, Web3 and Corite represent what we have known to be true all along – the only real power in music comes from the fans.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1001Tracklists returns for its third-ever Amsterdam Dance Event showcase, bringing together artists from the Top 101 Producers rankings as well as Future Of Dance selections for a night of new music, celebration, and community. Taking things up another level in 2022, 1001Tracklists has partnered with fan engagement platform, Corite, to create 1/1 NFT trophies for this year's artists, as well as unique giveaways for attendees of the intimate showcase!
— Alan Walker
The Amsterdam Dance Event
The 1001Tracklists Top 101 Producers rankings have become synonymous with the Amsterdam Dance Event, and the highly anticipated concept makes its return bigger than ever in 2022. On Thursday, October 20th, artists from the Top 101 Producers rankings, Future Of Dance selections, as well as superfans and industry colleagues will unite for a night of new music, celebration, and community. Held at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel, attendees can expect ID-loaded sets from announced artists and special guests alike, while those who aren't in Amsterdam this year need not worry, as the event will come straight into your living room via the worldwide live stream.
1001Tracklists has celebrated in style during the past few Amsterdam Dance Events, and the events have become known for their festive atmosphere, community inclusivity, and surprise guests. Each year, the lineup presents some of the most trending and established names in dance music, and this year’s phase 1 announcement is headlined by James Hype and MEDUZA. Also included: BYOR, DONT BLINK, DubVision, Justri, Kryder, Merow, MorganJ, RayRay & Thomas Newson.
The Top 101 Producers Ranking
On Monday, October 17th, the Top 101 Producers 2022 ranking will be unveiled, featuring the artists whose tracks were most supported by DJs worldwide. The 100% data-driven ranking uses only data from the 1001Tracklists website and provides a unique indicator for an artist’s performance over the past 12 months. Previous champions have included Vintage Culture (2021), David Guetta (2020), Oliver Heldens (2019), and Don Diablo (2018).
In order to take a step further towards greater change and empowerment, 1001Tracklists will simultaneously publish the ‘Future Of Dance’ list featuring 101 women and POC artists alongside the Top 101 Producers. Hand-selecting artists from across the globe, these artists’ productions have also been important in defining the sounds of the electronic music world in the past 12 months and will pave the path ahead.
This Year’s New Web 3.0 Features
To elevate the concept in 2022, 1001Tracklists has partnered with Corite, a blockchain-based fan engagement platform that combines traditional label services like marketing and funding with web3 products such as NFTs and play-to-earn, driving artist growth at any stage of their career. Together, 1001Tracklists and Corite have created 1/1 NFT trophies for this year's artists, as well as unique giveaways for event attendees.
The Corite platform empowers artists to engage their fans in new, mutually beneficial ways by allowing fans to become backers, thus supporting the artists’ vision, work, and music. By launching fan-funded campaigns on Corite, artists can generate additional revenue streams prior to releasing music, allowing for enhanced marketing and promotional release strategies while simultaneously rewarding their active backers with a portion of the royalties. The Corite platform employs fan missions that enable fans to earn fan power, which can be used for physical and digital rewards such as NFTs, digital merchandise, VIP tickets, meet and greets, and more.
Earlier this year, internationally acclaimed music artist Alan Walker announced a partnership with Corite. Walker is working with Corite to deliver new experiences to his passionate fan base through Web3 and blockchain technology.
Click here to RSVP for the 2022 celebration. For more information about the Top 101 Producers and this year’s ADE event, head over to this website.
