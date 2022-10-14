Start Your Holiday Shopping Early with Lenovo's Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

Special promotions and discounted prices are available exclusively at Lenovo.com

Lenovo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with an exclusive Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale where shoppers can take advantage of special door busters that will change weekly. Starting October 17 and ending October 30, consumers can find huge discounts with up to 70% off ahead of Lenovo's highly anticipated Black Friday Sale.

Customers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive rewards points that can be redeemed on future purchases at lenovo.com.

Check lenovo.com to take advantage of newly announced discounts on Lenovo's best-selling products.

Below is a selection of the deals and promotions included in this year's Sneak Peek Sale:

Laptops for under $200

Up to 60% off ThinkPads

Over 20% off monitors

Tablets starting at $174

Up to 25% off Gaming PCs

Tech Accessories from Logitech and Skullcandy starting at $24.99

TCL TV's starting at $179.99

"Our Sneak Peek sale is the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. "Our customers can find great deals on PCs, monitors and tech accessories whether it is for the perfect gift or an upgrade to devices for school, work and play."

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

For more details on all the great offers included in this year's Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale, visit Lenovo.com.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) LNVGY is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005402/en/