Capital Traditions of Fall Series Returns to the Capital Hilton

Starting October 8 through November 15, the legendary Capital Hilton featuring the hotel's first annual Fall Ale House – a pop-up beer garden, a unique leaf peeping experience in partnership with REWILD celebrating the natural beauty of the season, specialty cocktails and dishes for football season, room packages and more.

Fall Ale House

Located in Statler Lounge, guests can indulge in the hotel's first pop-up beer garden featuring seasonal craft beers curated by local breweries along with an assortment of Oktoberfest-themed dishes from executive chef Brandon Park. Highlights include Schweinebraten (Brined Fried Pork Wings) and Wurstle (Bavarian Sausages) along with German and local German-style brews to commemorate the season.

Annual Fall Leaf Peeping Experience in Partnership with REWILD

Located in the heart of Washington, DC, just blocks away from the White House and National Mall, Capital Hilton is the perfect place to explore the city's vibrant fall foliage. This year, the hotel has partnered with local specialty botanist shop, REWILD, whose mission is promoting self-care through the education of flora and fauna and demystifying plant care.

Guests can take part in the leaf peeping adventure with a follow-the-trail map curated by REWILD. Full of Instagram-ready backdrops, the trail will take guests through Rock Creek Park, Georgetown, the National Mall, and other beautiful sites in DC, culminating at the Botanic Gardens.

Whether exploring the Nation's Capital or the many parks of Northern Virginia and Maryland, the color changing of the leaves can be seen at every turn with peak color expected around October 24.

From October 15 through November 15, guests can pick-up a leaf peeping snack bag filled with local specialty foods and libations helping to keep guests energized during the hunt for that perfect foliage photo.

Football Season

Statler Lounge will also serve as the perfect home base to catch both professional and college football games complemented with food and beverage offers. Weekly specials on beers, cocktails, and touchdown-worthy appetizers will be offered on game days throughout the season.

For travelers visiting D.C. this fall, guests can take advantage of special room packages including the hotel's Suite Escape Package featuring a $75 food and beverage credit and late checkout with rates starting at $409+ per night, or the property's Park and Stay Package featuring complimentary daily valet with rates starting at $176+ per night.

The Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1-202-393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for almost 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram.

