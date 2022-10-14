Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Cover to Protect Against Hail Damage (AUP-1324)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved vehicle cover to protect a parked vehicle against unwanted hail damage," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented OH HAIL NO. My design would also help to keep a parked vehicle clean and dry."

The invention provides hailstorm protection for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent broken windows, dents and other damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and secure design that is easy to apply and use. Additionally, it is easy to store when not in use and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-1324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

