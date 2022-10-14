Fort Collins Designated As Bird City

Colorado community meets criteria required to join the Bird City Network

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environment for the Americas is pleased to announce the designation of Fort Collins, Colorado, as a Bird City. The City of Fort Collins has met the criteria required to join the Bird City Network, a program that recognizes communities for actions that make areas safer and healthier for birds.

The Bird City Network, a collaboration between Environment for the Americas and the American Bird Conservancy, guides and supports communities like Fort Collins in taking on-the-ground conservation action to help birds and then recognizes those achievements. The program is designed to foster innovation and connections that lead to advances for birds in natural areas, parks, gardens, main streets, and backyards to make these places better for birds and people.

“City Council has a priority for helping bird species recover,” said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt. “This designation is a great honor that shows the city’s commitment to avian life and all the actions that contribute to bird conservation as residents enjoy the natural beauty of the flora and fauna of our community.”

The City of Fort Collins has not only met the criteria required to become a Bird City but has also met the criteria to achieve High Flyer status. This designation signifies the city’s commitment to conservation across multiple categories and to further action to help birds and their habitats.

A ceremony to recognize Fort Collins becoming a Bird City will take place during the Fort Collins City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Staff from the Natural Areas Department as well as Environment for the Americas will be in attendance as an award is presented to the mayor.

Go to environmentamericas.org/bird-city to learn more about the Bird City program and how your community can apply to become certified.