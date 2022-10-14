Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Celebrate $20.3 Million Grant, Historic Investments in Philaport

Today, Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the Port of Philadelphia to celebrate a $20.3 million federal grant to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal.

“The port is an economic powerhouse not just for the Philadelphia region, but for all of Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is a major hub for global trade, and a crucial link in the supply chain for the goods that Pennsylvanians use every single day.

“An investment in a stronger port is an investment in better infrastructure, a stronger economy, and long-term stability for Pennsylvania. This is why it’s so important for us to have leaders in Congress like Senator Casey, who are willing to fight for Pennsylvania jobs and Pennsylvania infrastructure.

“It’s also why I’m so proud that my administration has invested more than $539 million in the Port of Philadelphia.”

This significant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation 2022 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program will help the port meet growing demand and attract more business. The project was developed in a collaborative planning effort between the facility’s terminal operator, Delaware River Stevedores and PhilaPort.

“The Port of Philadelphia is a critical link in our Nation’s supply chains—by moving commerce through this region, these waterways create and sustain good-paying union jobs and spur economic growth,” said Senator Casey. “The infrastructure law has already invested tens of millions of dollars in PhilaPort, including much of this $20 million grant for Tioga Marine Terminal, and this is just the beginning. The Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress are going to keep delivering for Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania’s economy.”

“With this grant PhilaPort is able to meet the demands of the current market and add much needed capacity in the warehouse space,” said Jeff Theobald, PhilaPort Executive Director and CEO. “We receive calls daily from shippers looking for dry storage. With the construction of a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse, we will have the ability to attract new business, that will result in the creation of additional family sustaining jobs for the region.”

In 2015, Governor Wolf announced his Port Development Plan to redevelop underutilized areas of the Port of Philadelphia by investing in the port’s infrastructure, warehousing, and equipment. In 2016, the Wolf Administration invested $293 million in the port to put the redevelopment plan on the fast track to success.

In 2022, Governor Wolf announced another $246 million state investment into the Port of Philadelphia to continue modernization efforts and improve regional economic stability.

Gov. Wolf’s investments in the port have made major infrastructure upgrades possible, including:

Since implementing the governor’s infrastructure improvement plan, Philaport has realized record breaking cargo volumes, nearly 60 percent container growth and created thousands of new jobs. Federal and state investments have also brought new international attention to Philaport and made the port a major player in global trade.

In August 2022, Wan Hai Lines completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. will have a weekly container service making calls from Philadelphia to Asian markets in China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. This is the first time that Philadelphia will have a direct, weekly service to this international region and its fast-growing economies.

“Philaport is now one of the fastest growing ports in the United States,” Gov. Wolf said. “And when the port succeeds, all of Pennsylvania benefits – from economic growth, more jobs and stronger supply chains for the goods we all rely on every day.”

