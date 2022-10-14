Symphony, a global software development and design company, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Symphony was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Symphony into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Muamer Cisija, Co-Founder and President of Symphony, has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help Symphony reach peak professional influence. Muamer Cisija will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Muamer will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Muamer Cisija will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Since its founding, Symphony went from augmenting the fastest-growing Silicon Valley startups with talented technologists to partnering with the world's top organizations and Fortune 500 companies. On our expansion journey, we have kept that Silicon Valley culture, accelerating large enterprises with agility, product empathy, and expertise. I am looking forward to joining the Forbes Technology Council and sharing my experiences regarding distributed work, digital transformation, venture building, and bootstrapping." - Muamer Cisija

ABOUT SYMPHONY

Symphony is a software development and design company working with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 companies and the fastest-growing startups in the Silicon Valley ecosystem. Symphony has 600+ employees in 12 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

To learn more about Symphony, visit http://www.symphony.is, or contact us at hello@symphony.is

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

