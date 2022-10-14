Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Investors of Class Action Deadline and to Actively Participate

Submit Release
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber" or the "Company") UBER and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Uber securities between May 31, 2019, and July 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uber.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Uber's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures; (2) Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, among other things, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel Uber's global growth; (3) as a result, Uber's present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber's reputation, as well as subject Uber to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (5) as a result, Uber's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uber or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Uber you have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

