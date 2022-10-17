Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,407 in the last 365 days.

PlantVine receives approval to ship plants to California, opens second nursery

PlantVine nursery

PlantVine, which already offers the largest selection of plants online, will initially be offering a diverse variety of Sansevierias, Monsteras and Philodendrons as well as nearly 400 other species to California customers.

PlantVine Oasis

As part of the expansion into California, PlantVine unveiled its new five acre nursery, dubbed “The Oasis’” which includes a 1.5 acre shaded facility that features raised growing platforms, computerized irrigation systems and natural pest control.

Online retailer receives agricultural certifications to begin shipping select houseplants and trees to the state of California

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a lengthy certification process, PlantVine, the online marketplace for tropical and exotic houseplants, has been approved to ship select products to California.The state of California has strict requirements for the importation of products that could impact its agricultural industry or natural ecosystems.

“For many years California has driven regulatory and technological development in many fields of the US economy. Getting into this market is challenging for any company and even more so for smaller companies like ours,” PlantVine general manager Felix Santiago said. “Nevertheless, making a successful entry into this market will be very beneficial for our company and our research indicates that we currently have an awaiting customer base.”

Gaining access to the California market is expected to increase PlantVine’s sales by up to 25% in 2023, according to Santiago.

In order to accommodate the anticipated demand, as well as the continued growth of the company overall, PlantVine has also expanded its operations to a second state-of-the-art growing facility. Dubbed “The Oasis,” the new five acre nursery includes a 1.5 acre shaded facility that features raised growing platforms, computerized irrigation systems and natural pest control. Along with the newly certified plants, the additional space will allow PlantVine to cultivate and grow an even more expansive inventory of indoor plants and trees.

PlantVine, which already offers the largest selection of plants online, will initially be offering a diverse variety of Sansevierias, Monsteras and Philodendrons to California customers, as well as a selection of palms, fruit trees and garden ornamentals that can’t be found in West Coast nurseries due to its unique climate. Many of these plants will be available with optional 2-day shipping.

“Our greenhouses in South Florida are in the perfect environment for all the plants we sell, guaranteeing the greenest, healthiest plant ships to customers.,” PlantVine founder Daniel Munevar said. “Being in the prime growing location gives us access to the largest selection of tropical plants in the United States.”

To be permitted to ship plants to California, a nursery needs to get certified for each individual species of plant. All of these plants need to be grown and maintained under strict guidelines. Soil needs to be isolated from the ground and plants need to be kept at least 18" off the ground to prevent intrusion of harmful nematodes.

Additionally, crops need to be stay on a rigorous spray schedule to prevent diseases and pests. Even the handling of plants has to be controlled to ensure hygienic conditions to minimize the introduction of foreign contaminants. To keep this certification, the growing facilities are inspected periodically and samples are taken for testing.

A complete list of plants that have been certified for shipping to California may be found here.
The certification was not a surprise for PlantVine, which already implements some of the highest levels of care when growing its plants for retail sale. The new growing requirements for California plants will also benefit PlantVine customers across the country.

“We've taken the extra measures introduced to our procedures for California standards and have begun applying them to all of our other crops,” PlantVine co-founder Darryl Tackoor said. “The additional care and maintenance are having a positive impact on the quality and health of all our plants, not just the ones for California.

Follow PlantVine on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PlantVineCo), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/plantvine/) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@plantvine?lang=en).

For media inquiries, please contact J. Scott Butherus at scott@plantvine.com


###



ABOUT PLANTVINE
PlantVine is a Homestead, FL-based online marketplace that delivers high quality, exotic plants directly to consumers. Founded in 2019, PlantVine is dedicated to giving the best customer experience by providing top quality plants sourced from their network of independent growers and nurseries that are hand selected, packaged and delivered with care.

J. Scott Butherus
SoundOff Media
email us here

You just read:

PlantVine receives approval to ship plants to California, opens second nursery

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.