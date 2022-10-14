Arthritis Advisory Committee Roster

Sharon A. Chung, MD, MAS
Expertise: Rheumatology
Term: 10/28/2021 – 9/30/2025
Professor of Clinical Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine
Director, Clinical and Translational Medicine
Immune Tolerance Network
University of California, San Francisco
513 Parnassus Avenue, S-865,
Box 0500
San Francisco, California 94143
