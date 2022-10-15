The X NFT PREMINT Goes Live After Successful Private Launch

About

An innovation lab for decentralized ventures with a collective of experienced innovators and investors in web3 and blockchain technology. We stand at the intersection of web3, blockchain infrastructure, Metaverse, Mining, DeFi, and NFTs. ‍ blocqX has diversified investments specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology. Our mission is to create, or back the teams that are expanding possibility, creating, innovating meaningful experiences in the virtual world, that bridge back to the physical world. From the content, we consume to the objects we own; the paradigm will shift from exploiting user data to enabling user-generated content and intent with smart contracts and blockchain technology. The future will be decentralized and blocqX is building and investing in that future now.

blocqx Website