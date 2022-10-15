The X NFT PREMINT Goes Live After Successful Private Launch
The future of NFT collections and Blockchain Gaming will be transformed foreverSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- blocqX, ModeMeta, and former Activision Blizzard Lead Game Designer Daniel DiLallo (Aka: Lt. Dan) have announced The X NFT PREMINT registration period is now live following the recent successful direct-to-customer pre-sale launch with sponsor Big Daddy Unlimited. The private access minting event was only open for a short period and closed at Midnight on Aug 31st.
Currently, Legendary Commander NFT purchases are averaging 16.0 Ethereum (ETH). In addition, the exclusive Legionnaires NFT pre-sale to Big Daddy Unlimited customers helped catapult the collections floor price to 5 ETH, and an overall 69 ETH in total sales.
The X NFT Genesis Collection is in good company as it has landed in the top 5 new NFTs by MCAP% increase as reported by NFT EVENING on October 13, 2022.
Each unique X NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible that combines history, gameplay, education, and grants access to exclusive IRL (in-real life) & virtual events.
The X NFT collection includes 9 Legendary Commanders and so far Joan of Arc, Leonidas, Alexander the Great, and George Washington have been resurrected and purchased on the Ethereum blockchain.
SunTzu, Genghis Kahn, Napoleon, Sitting Bull, and Julius Ceaser are still available, with several in the final stages of the Legendary Commander qualification and approval process.
Along with the ultra-exclusive Legendary Commander NFTs, 1,500 “First to Fight” Generative Legionnaires will be offered in this PREMINT allowlist sign-up period. See The X NFT PREMINT.
Owners of The X NFT will be able to access and participate in an ever-unfolding X MetaFort, an immersive web3 ecosystem loaded with a state-of-the-art VR Weapons Configurator, Gun Range, Lifestyle, Events, Training, Education, and access to many diverse industry thought leaders and leading brands. Our current supplier list is growing with best-in-class companies like FK BRNO, Syndicus, and many more.
In addition, every NFT holder is granted access to play a Quest to find "The One" Legendary Commander Digitable Collectible ($50,000 value) which unlocks a War Chest stuffed with a bounty of over $150,000 in Cash, Crypto, and Loot!
"The future of collectibles and digital assets is unfolding in front of us, and we are far ahead on our development roadmap, and well equipped to capitalize on this explosive growth opportunity called the Omniverse or XR. We believe we are perfectly positioned at the intersection, with a powerful social hub connecting gaming and NFTs that will be the cornerstones of building highly engaged communities rooted in entertainment and Web3," said Sean Marra, Executive Producer of The X NFT and CEO of blocqX.
The Legionnaires will be available soon and you can get on the exclusive "Allow List" through PREMINT at https://www.premint.xyz/the-x-nft-collection/
Additional X NFT Collection details can be viewed at www.thexnft.io.
blocqX is an innovation lab for decentralized ventures run by a collective of leading innovators and investors in web3 and blockchain technology. Current Projects include blockchain & data infrastructure, Metaverse, Mining, DeFi, and NFTs.
ModeMeta: ModeMetaVR is a leading VR/AR development and technology company that builds
State-of-the-art configurators for leading automotive, weapons, and entertainment companies.
PREMINT is widely used by the world's top NFT artists, communities, brands, and celebrities to build allowlists for top NFT projects. The web3 allowlist platform is used by Moonbirds, Takashi Murakami, VeeFriends, SHAQ, Steve Aoki, GUCCI, and Universal Music Group. PREMINT is one of the most heavily used NFT services, loved by the entire web3 community with over 25,500 projects managed using PREMINT - https://www.premint.xyz.
Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Among cryptocurrencies, ether is second only to bitcoin in market capitalization. Ethereum was conceived in 2013 by programmer Vitalik Buterin.
