Video: Iran’s cities respond to Khamenei with even more protests

Thursday marked the 28th day of Iran’s nationwide uprising in the face of the regime’s escalating crackdown across the country.
According to information obtained by the (PMOI/MEK), the regime has so far killed more than 400 people and arrested 20,000 others.
On Thursday, protests were reported in several cities. As in previous days, Kurdish cities in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azarbaijan provinces reported intense protest.
As nationwide protests head into their 2nd month, Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi emphasized the growing scale of this ongoing uprising.
As nationwide protests head into their 2nd month, Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi emphasized the growing scale of this ongoing uprising.
— Maryam Rajavi
According to information obtained by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime has so far killed more than 400 people and arrested 20,000 others.
On Thursday, protests were reported in several cities. As in previous days, Kurdish cities in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azarbaijan provinces reported intense protests. In the cities of Baneh, Bukan, Mahabad, Kermanshah, and Sanandaj, protesters set roadblocks in different parts of the city and resisted repressive forces dispatched to crack down on their rallies.
Footage obtained from Karaj shows security forces opening fire on protesters to force them to disperse. In Ahvaz, large rallies were held in different parts of the city. Protesters marched in the streets and chanted slogans against regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
In Arak, the people held nightly rallies and clashed with security forces.
The people of Ahvaz joined the nationwide protests on Thursday. In many parts of the city, people held protest rallies and chanted slogans against the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
The people of Tehran took to the streets again on Thursday despite strict security measures. People were holding protest rallies and chanting, “Death to the dictator.”
On Wednesday, protesters and demonstrators in dozens of cities checkered across the country responded to remarks by regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei yesterday with even more protests and people taking control of their streets while standing up to the regime’s oppressive security forces.
Many Iranian cities, including Tehran, Kermanshah, Dehdasht, Sanandaj, Saqqez, Karaj, Fardis, Yazd, and many others were scenes of people launching anti-regime demonstrations. Various locals in these cities were seen chanting slogans against the entirety of the mullahs’ establishment and specifically targeting Khamenei himself as the regime dictator. Other protesters torched pro-regime posters and attacked sites of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) paramilitary Basij Force. Units of the Basij are especially loathed by Iranians as they are constantly in the streets harassing locals, mostly women, and are the first units deployed by authorities to quell any and all anti-regime protests.
On Wednesday morning locals in various Kurdish cities in western Iran continued their protests against the regime for expanding their general strike. Reports from these cities, and Mashhad in the northeast, show many closed their stores.
On the 27th day of the uprising, protests escalated to a new level while authorities scrambled their forces to launch a widespread crackdown, arrests, and install a climate of fear with vicious attacks on protesters. Locals in cities and towns of Iran are refusing to back down, making it crystal clear to the regime that not only are these protests here to stay but will escalate in the coming days and weeks.
Protests and demonstrations were reported from at least 16 provincial capitals. Many universities are seeing their students launch strikes and chant slogans against the mullahs’ regime. Reports also show merchants go on strike in at least nine cities across the country.
Protesters once again took control of their streets on Wednesday night, with such reports obtained from Tehran’s various districts, including Naziabad, Sattarkhan, and Sadeghiyeh; the city of Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmed Province; the cities of Kermanshah, Yazd, Fardis, Bukan, Mahabad, Baneh, and several others. Locals in the city of Dehdasht were reporting that protesters were in control of the City Hall Square and that their town had fallen into their hands with security forces fleeing.
Regime security forces continued their deadly crackdown as their units were reported to have opened fire on both protesters and even bystanders. Such reports were obtained from Tehran, Sanandaj, Saqqez, Rasht, Ilam, Arak, Kermanshah, among others.
As Iran’s nationwide protests continue in their fourth week, Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi saluted the “brave men and women of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Marivan, Bukan, and Mahabad who have lined up against the IRGC and held strikes to keep up Iran’s protests,” going on to emphasize on how the “unity of workers, students, merchants, and other sectors is key to the victory of #IranRevolution2022.”
The NCRI President-elect hailed Iran’s brave youths who “have risen up in various Tehran districts from Naziabad to Tehranpars. Young people in Karaj, Gohardasht, Golshahr, Mehrshahr, and Fardis are fighting with chants of ‘freedom, freedom, freedom!’”
“The cries of courageous protesters demanding ‘freedom’ echoed throughout Iran. Live ammunition, tear gas, internet shutdown, and widespread arrests bespeak the regime’s pathetic state. Iran’s determined youths have sounded the mullahs’ death knell,” Madam Rajavi underscored.
These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
