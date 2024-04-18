(Video) PMOI Resistance Units across Iran reiterate support Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan

The PMOI Resistance Units have been actively demonstrating their support for Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran. This comprehensive plan outlines a vision for a democratic republic and rejects both the religious dictatorship and the shah . The Resistance Units are a network of activists and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK). They are at the forefront of challenging the Iranian regime’s repressive measures and keeping the flame of resistance alive across the country. In Tehran, Resistance Unit members installed a poster of Maryam Rajavi along with the first article of the 10-point plan, which declares the NCRI’s commitment to the sovereignty of the people as opposed to unelected rulers. This bold statement challenges the regime. In Lahijan, the Resistance Units installed a banner with the second article of the 10-point plan, which endorses "freedom of expression, “Freedom of speech, freedom of political parties, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and the internet.” In Zahedan, the Resistance Units, as supporters of the PMOI, are braving severe consequences from the Iranian regime for their bold actions. The regime has a long history of violently cracking down on any dissent, with the PMOI being its primary target.

PARIS, FARANCE, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official website of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article published that in their latest activities, PMOI Resistance Units have been actively demonstrating their support for Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran . This comprehensive plan outlines a vision for a democratic republic that rejects both the religious dictatorship of the mullahs and the tyrannical monarchy of the shah, and instead affirms the sovereignty of the Iranian people.The Resistance Units are a network of activists and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). These Resistance Units have been at the forefront of challenging the Iranian regime’s repressive measures and keeping the flame of protests and resistance alive across the country.In Tehran, Resistance Unit members installed a poster of Maryam Rajavi along with the first article of the 10-point plan, which declares the NCRI’s commitment to the sovereignty of the people as opposed to unelected rulers:“No to the mullahs’ rule. Yes to the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism.” This bold statement directly challenges the current theocratic regime and its undemocratic practices.Also in Tehran, the Resistance Units installed posters reiterating the 10-Point Plan’s support of a secular government:“Separation of religion and state, and freedom of religions and faiths.” Their placards also reiterated the NCRI’s commitment to restoring Iran’s environment: “Protection and rehabilitation of the environment, which has been massacred under the rule of the mullahs.”In Rasht, the Resistance Units installed a banner with the eighth article of the 10-point plan, which commits to a market economy that prevents the government from taking hold of the country’s key economic institutions, as has happened during the shah and mullahs’ regimes:“Justice and equal opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship for all people of Iran.” This article reflects the Resistance’s vision for economic justice and empowerment of all Iranians.In Lahijan, the Resistance Units installed a banner with the second article of the 10-point plan, which endorses freedom of expression and calls for the dismantlement of the regime’s repressive apparatus:“Freedom of speech, freedom of political parties, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press and the internet.”The Resistance Units also spread another message of the Iranian Resistance, including “Woman Resistance Freedom,” highlighting the vital role of women in the struggle against injustice.The activities of the Resistance Units in showcasing their support for Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan are significant in several ways. First, they directly challenge the Iranian regime’s efforts to discredit and disparage the Iranian Resistance and the PMOI/MEK.By publicly displaying their commitment to the ten-point plan, the Resistance Units are sending a clear message to Iranians for a democratic Iran.Secondly, these actions keep the flame of protests and resistance alive, even in the face of the regime’s relentless crackdown on dissent. The Resistance Units’ bold displays of support for the 10-point plan serve as a rallying cry for the Iranian people, who have been chanting “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs!” across the country. This unwavering spirit of resistance is crucial in maintaining the momentum of the ongoing pro-democracy movement.The activities of the Resistance Units in support of Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran are a testament to the Iranian people’s commitment to democratic change.By publicly showcasing their support for this comprehensive vision, the Resistance Units are not only challenging the regime’s repressive measures but also inspiring the Iranian people to continue their fight for a free and democratic Iran.In Zahedan, the Resistance Units, as supporters of the PMOI, are braving severe consequences from the Iranian regime for their bold actions. The regime has a long history of violently cracking down on any dissent, with the PMOI being its primary target.Despite the threat of arrest, torture, and even execution, the Resistance Units are undeterred in their pursuit of a democratic Iran. This unity and resolve are crucial in maintaining the momentum of the ongoing pro-democracy movement and ultimately achieving the vision of a free and democratic Iran.If you wish to receive the National Council of Resistance of Iran – (NCRI) weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

