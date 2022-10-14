Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,904 in the last 365 days.

"Distinctive Fuqing", an urban human-centered documentary released

FUQING, China, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, Fuqing's human-centered documentary "Distinctive Fuqing" was released, according to Fuqing District Convergence Media Center.

"Distinctive Fuqing" is a documentary presenting Fuqing's history, folk customs, overseas Chinese culture, delicious local food, industrial development, and others.

"Breathtaking mountain landscape in Yongfu (present-day Yongtai County), crystal clear waters in Qingyuan (present-day Putian City)..." A classic poem representing prosperity makes Fuqing, a coastal city in Fujian, known around the world. Thousands of years nourish Fuqing's heritages and characters. Here, a surge of development in this new era cultivates Fuqing's spirit.

"Distinctive Fuqing" displays the magnificent city scenes and great stories of Fuqing. Each frame, every elaborate shot in this documentary perfectly captures distinctive Fuqing.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=431529

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

Caption: Hightlights of "Distinctive Fuqing"

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distinctive-fuqing-an-urban-human-centered-documentary-released-301649671.html

SOURCE Fuqing District Convergence Media Center

You just read:

"Distinctive Fuqing", an urban human-centered documentary released

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.