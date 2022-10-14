Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Office Grand Re-Opening Celebration for ACA Reporting & Compliance Leader SyncStream Solutions

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Office Grand Re-Opening Celebration for ACA Reporting & Compliance Leader, SyncStream Solutions SyncStream, Streamlined ACA Compliance

SyncStream Staff, Clients, and the Local Business Community Gather to Commence New Orleans Area Office

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join SyncStream Solutions and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting of SyncStream’s new office located at 800 West Commerce Road, Suite 111 Harahan, Louisiana.

Founded in New Orleans, SyncStream entered as the first-to-market Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting software to help employers navigate ACA and EEO-1 reporting requirements. Today, SyncStream helps thousands of companies maintain ACA compliance through their innovative software and first-class customer support.

“We are thrilled about our new office and becoming a larger part of the New Orleans business community,” stated Shannon Scott, SyncStream Solutions CEO. “Our new space allows us to collaborate in person and accommodate our growth.”

The new office offers flex work stations and collaborative meeting spaces. Artwork reflecting the New Orleans lagniappe culture adorns the walls along with custom branded graphics provided by local advertising and signage company, Site504.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Jefferson Parish and New Orleans community and thank the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for joining us to officially announce our re-opening,” said Robyn Carlini, SyncStream Marketing Specialist.

The New Orleans business community is invited to attend the celebration at 800 West Commerce Road, Suite 111 Harahan, Louisiana. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 19 from 4:00 to 6:00pm with hors d'oeuvres and drinks being served. Shannon Scott, SyncStream’s CEO, along with the local SyncStream staff will be there to welcome guests.