Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,746 in the last 365 days.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department adopts Intrepid Response to expand officer capabilities.

Intrepid Response now supports LVMPD

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department expands their response to day-to-day or emergency operations with Intrepid Response, a single common operating picture.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is at the forefront of innovative law enforcement technologies that promote community safety. We feel privileged to support their mission.”
— Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Networks, an industry leader in public safety software solutions, announced today that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has adopted the Intrepid Response mobile situational awareness platform. The platform expands its officers' capabilities with advanced mobile systems that enable communication, collaboration, and coordination with real-time access to critical information while in the field.

The platform also improves community safety and enhances situational awareness for incident response and day-to-day operations.

"Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is at the forefront of innovative law enforcement technologies that promote community safety. We feel privileged to support their mission with our Intrepid Response mobile platform," said Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks.

LVMPD selected Intrepid Response for its unparalleled situational awareness capabilities over a common operating picture that connects personnel, sensors, assets, and decision-makers on one platform, to provide a rapid coordinated response to any incident. In addition to the platform's capabilities, its user-friendly application interface and ease of integration with other systems were vital to LVMPD selecting the platform.

The Response platform features live mapping, emergency callout, team mobilization, secure digital media exchange, Push-to-Talk integration, and automated task management. Deploying this solution will drastically reduce response times, minimize excessive radio traffic, and enhance operational efficiency, cohesion, and safety.

About Intrepid Networks
Our mission is to provide critical operational support to both government and commercial organizations to instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. We offer standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.

Contact
Bruce Dowlen
Marketing Director
brucedowlen@intrepid-networks.com
407-205-2721

Bruce Dowlen
Intrepid Networks
+1 407-205-2721
info@intrepid-networks.com

You just read:

Las Vegas Metro Police Department adopts Intrepid Response to expand officer capabilities.

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Natural Disasters, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.