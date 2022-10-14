Submit Release
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Sub-Fund Liquidation

Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - effective from 23 November 2022

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.

Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/gb/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etf-us-equity-multi-factor-ucits-etf-english-letter.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116

