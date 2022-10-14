Hello Beautiful Smile - Black Owned Oral Cosmetic Center Announces First Veneer Care Product Line
Introducing The Veneer Collection By A List Smiles AtlantaATLANTA, GA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakthrough cosmetic dentistry launches first-of-its-kind eco-friendly venner maintenance and protection care system.
A-List Smiles Atlanta proudly announces The Veneer Collection. A collection of products dedicated to consumers who've successfully received composite or porcelain veneers or who are planning to receive veneers. The eco-friendly line comprises six unique dental products that put oral hygiene first. Each high-end product focuses on several critical components of treatment based on consumers' desires.
Aimed for an October 17 soft launch date, The Venner Collection is predicted to make a big splash industry. With a growing clientele and support from A-List Smile's Atlanta and other cosmetic dentistry offices across the globe, this unique line of products aims to be the first of its class in support of the consumer. The products are used as further ongoing treatment and upkeep of the smile following a successful vanner install. The Veneer Collection offers a cost-effective therapy, allowing for quick and easily accessible products, targeting both those with veneers and those seeking to treat their natural teeth.
The formula of the products remains consistent throughout the company's portfolio. Each product targets every style of vanners and uses organic and natural ingredients allowing consumers to maintain the look they want.
The Veneer Collection ™ featured products
Maintenance & Whitening Kit (79.99) -
A unique kit bundled with a combination of products to maintain and increase your veneer lifespan. The Veneer Collection Maintenance & Whitening Kit is a must-have whether you have porcelain or composite veneers. It's designed to target any issues caused by daily interactions with veneers, such as staining, discoloration, sensitive gums, and bad breath. This kit includes the Color Corrector, Polishing Serum, and Cleansing & Gum Serum.
Veneer Polishing Toothbrush (49.99)
An eco-friendly design featuring a medium-soft bristle to
The Perfect toothbrush is designed for both porcelain or composite veneers. Its medium-soft bristles clean make for deep and gentle cleaning. Its eco-friendly design allows for an electric polishing toothbrush that is one of a kind. It has five unique modes: Clean, Polish, Whiten, Gum-care, and Sensitive. The Polishing mode is an excellent way to increase the appearance and longevity of your veneers. The toothbrush features a high-performance lithium battery that lasts up to 30 days without recharging.
**Package includes one toothbrush, three replacement brush heads, and 1 USB charger**
Veneer Whitening Toothpaste (24.99)
The Venner whitening toothpaste is a refreshing everyday necessity for composite and porcelain veneers. The exclusive formula brightens and restores the natural luster of your veneers. After immediate use, the glossy surface texture is revealed. The toothpaste also targets unwanted germs and bacteria that cause bad breath, gum bleeding, and sensitivity. The toothpaste is rated #1 for the most recommended formula for people with veneers due to its nonabrasive nature, such as baking soda and charcoal-based formulas.
Color Corrector (29.99)
It is designed to target and remove stubborn discoloration from the surface of the veneers.
Polishing Serum ($29.99)
It is designed to restore your veneer's shine and polished look with infused minerals to provide a clean and smooth feel in your mouth.
Cleansing & Gum Serum ($29.99)
It is designed to improve oral hygiene with Hyaluronic Acid, which promotes and supports healthy gums and veneers.
