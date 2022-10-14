Brow Gel Market Valuation Worth $431.7 Mn by 2031, Grow At a CAGR of 5.2% | L’OREAL, Revlon, Avon, Oriflame, Relouis Bel

Brow Gel Market

According to the brow gel market analysis, the brow gel market is segmented into price point, distribution channel and region.

The brow gel market has benefited from rising per capita earnings, a greater emphasis on physical appearances among consumers and quickly expanding social media.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Brow Gel Market" The brow gel market was valued at $264.90 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brow-gel-market-A16125

Rise in demand for natural brow gel over past couple of years is attributed to increase in public knowledge of advantages of using brow gel. In addition, organic and natural is a market that is currently popular and is present in practically all color cosmetic products. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural products as customers become more health conscious and aware of the unhygienic manufacture and cultivation of ingredients and their effects on the skin.

Many cosmetic items, such as brow gels contain harmful ingredients that harm skin when absorbed and cause a variety of skin irritations and disorders. A number of chronic diseases, including cancer, endocrine disorders, and neurological disorders, caused certain chemicals found in cosmetic items. Rise in skin-related problems by chemical cosmetics has discouraged customers from using chemical color cosmetics, and many have started to choose natural color cosmetics instead. Natural ingredients including jojoba oil, coconut oil, botanical cactus, and aloe vera extract are used to make natural brow gels. A natural brow gel has no dangerous ingredients and is safe to use. An important element driving growth of the global brow gel market is rise in demand for natural brow gels on a global scale. People take great care while selecting brow gels with natural components as eyes and area around the eyes are important part of the face.

According to the brow gel market analysis, the brow gel market is segmented into price point, distribution channel and region.

By price point, it is segregated into economy and premium. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

According to the brow gel market trends, on the basis of price point, the premium segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market, with $75.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, awareness of luxury skin care and color cosmetics has increased, owing to rise in per capita income and purchasing power, thus brow gel and other high-end color cosmetic products are selling quickly. The advent of more natural goods, especially those made with rare raw components and offering exponential benefits, is also attributed for increase in demand for high-end color cosmetics items worldwide.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the brow gel market growth, and is estimated to reach $145.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing boost popularity of supermarkets/hypermarkets sales channel.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific garnered a significant brow gel market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain the share throughout the brow gel market forecast period. Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific was ~51% in 2020. Thus, increase in netizens and rise in digitization have influenced consumer purchase behavior. Online platforms serve as a popular medium for purchase of skin care products, owing to benefits such as availability of information about the attributes of these products, time-saving feature, and facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16494

Key players profiled in this report include L’ORÉAL S.A., Revlon, Inc., Avon, Oriflame Holding AG, Christian Dior SE, GUERLAIN, Relouis Bel LLC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline New York.

Reasons to Buy This Brow Gel Market Report:

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Brow Gel market.

• Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Brow Gel Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Luxury Cosmetics Market is expected to garner $81,247.6 million by 2026

○ Cosmetics Face Serum Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2021-2030

○ Lipstick Market Size is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lipstick-market

○ Halal Cosmetics Market is projected to reach $144,816.10 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/halal-cosmetics-market

○ Nutracosmetic Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutracosmetic-market-A08067



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research