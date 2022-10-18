Reifsnyder's Ag Center celebrates a very special Purina Check-R-Board Days
It was a great weekend, great weather, great ice cream, and great to see everyone come out!”BERNVILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reifsnyder's Ag Center is a family-owned business providing farm and home products and services to the Bernville, PA area. The business was founded in 1995 by Pete and Darlene Reifsnyder to fill a void left in the community when the Bernville Agway closed. Pete Reifsnyder began with a focus on the agriculture and landscaping industries. However, over the years, the business expanded into pet supplies, paint products, and handheld power equipment. Reifsnyder's is currently the local Purina Expert dealer, a certified Stihl Servicing Dealer, and an authorized Traeger Grill repair center. The family has expanded as well, with Pete and Darlene's three sons - Ben, Nate, and AJ, all currently involved in the business, with Ben working with New Media Retailer (NMR).
A Special Celebration
This past August, Reifsnyder's Ag Center celebrated its annual Purina Check-R-Board Days. As part of the celebration, participants enjoyed ice cream and a visit from the Berks County Dairy Princesses. Those feeling lucky could enter the Purina National Sweepstakes, where they could enter to win $250 in Purina merchandise.
New Media Retailer has been a longstanding partner with Reifsnyder's Ag Center and helped with the promotion for the event, by putting together an event listing on the website and highlighting it on the homepage. There was something else though, that made promoting this event so special.
There was another celebration to be had that weekend. Ben's grandfather Norman Reifsnyder, celebrated his recent 101st birthday. Norman has been a resident in the Berks County area his whole life. He is a WWII vet, a former dairy farmer, and a landscaper until he retired. Although Norman did not ever run the business himself, he helped to get it off the ground and for the last 27 years, he has been a fixture at Reifsnyder's Ag Center.
Norman came by the store for both days of the event to see his community members and to be celebrated by friends and family.
"He was super excited to see a lot of old friends and acquaintances. He was glad to see people take time out of their schedules to come and wish him happy birthday, it meant a lot to him!" Ben said. "It was a great weekend, great weather, great ice cream, and great to see everyone come out!"
NMR was thrilled to support Reifsnyder’s Ag Center in promoting this event and see the success the Reifsnyder family has had in their small business through their family and community.
