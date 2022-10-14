Zai Lab Launches its first Trust Report

Outlines Company’s ESG Strategy through its Trust for Life Commitments

Zai Lab is committed to earning your trust through our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, which we are calling Trust for Life



Zai’s Trust for Life strategy includes three commitments to improve human health, create better outcomes, and act right now



Zai’s goal is to reach one million patients by 2030



Zai Lab recognizes the importance of building and maintaining trust for life from the various stakeholders we serve, including patients, employees, healthcare professionals, communities, and investors,” said Jim Massey, Chief Sustainability Officer for Zai Lab. “We seek to earn that trust, in part, through our ESG strategy and our commitment to improve human health, create better outcomes, and act right now.

Through this report, Zai seeks to further explain our Trust for Life strategy, commitments, actions, and targets. In summary, we seek to:

Improve Human Health. Zai’s mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize medicines that help address significant unmet needs of patients with serious diseases. This is what motivates all that Zai does, including its continued research and development and collaborations with other leading biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate access to treatments that improve human health.



Target: Reach one million patients by 2030.



Create Better Outcomes. Zai is focused on delivering better outcomes for patients as well as its employees and the communities it serves. To this end, Zai is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including in its workforce. Regarding gender diversity, women make up 58% of Zai employees, including 53% of all STEM-related positions. Proudly, Zai has achieved base pay equity at all levels. Zai is also committed to doing our part to protect our planet. As Zai continues to grow globally, it commits to an environmental strategy that is planet positive with a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions.



Target: Maintain gender equity in leadership and base pay.



Act Right Now. Because every minute counts for patients facing the challenges of serious diseases and limited treatment options, Zai is committed to acting urgently and ethically, with strong corporate governance and risk management practices.



Target: Complete Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) top-tier mitigation plans annually.

Zai’s approach is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and in September 2022, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment recognized Zai’s sustainability efforts with a score of 41, up 27 points from the company’s 2021 rating. Zai’s 2022 rating is consistent with the performance of much larger biotech companies.

“I’m really proud of the entire Zai Lab team for their commitment to earning trust every day through all they do,” said Josh Smiley, Chief Operating Officer, Zai Lab. “We recognize that many people may count on one or more Zai medicines for long-term benefits, and we want to make sure we build and maintain their trust for a lifetime.”

