JBTC Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported year-to-date earnings of $5,833,000 as of September 30, 2022. This is up 21.02% from $4,820,000 in the prior year.   Earnings per share were $2.40, up 21.21% from $1.98 in 2021. “We have been very pleased with our loan growth this year, particularly as rates have risen. Our earnings have been positively influenced by our strong net interest income performance. We are anticipating further rate increases and given the reduction of liquidity on many bank balance sheets, we expect greater pressure on our margin in the fourth quarter.” said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246



