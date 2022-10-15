Xencelabs Highlights the Convergence of Technology and the Creative Process at LightBox Expo and Adobe MAX Events

202E EVERGREEN BLVD, STE 100, VANCOUVER,, VANCOUVER, WA 98660, USA,, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. is letting the “creative voice” tell its story at two of the largest industry events for artists, designers and graphics professionals: LightBox Expo 2022, Booth 1410, October 14-16 in Pasadena, CA, and Adobe MAX, Booth 1210, October 18-20 in Los Angeles.

At each event, Xencelabs will feature its full line of professional digital design tools including its Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Small and the Quick Keys™ remote keyboard option. Lightbox attendees will also be treated to a panel presentation by professionals from every corner of the creative and entertainment communities.

Titled “Life in a Real-World Production Environment,” this panel will feature seven industry experts sharing their experiences working on a diverse range of creative projects, from graphic novels to animation for TV and feature films. The panel, hosted by Bill Lindsay, Xencelabs’ channel/enterprise sales manager, will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Room 101 of the Pasadena Convention Center, with panelists including:

• Justin Goby Fields – Co-Founder and CCO, Sanctum Studios; Concept Artist, Star Trek Discovery (CBS); previously Associate Art Director, Crystal Dynamics; Concept Artist, Jim Henson Creature Shot; Founder and Creative Director, Ironklad Studios; Instructor, Schoolism.

• Jayme Wilkinson – Solutions Engineer, Named Accounts, Autodesk - Media and Entertainment; previously VFX CG Supervisor, Lightstorm Entertainment; Senior Technical Director, Blue Sky Studios; CG Supervisor, EA, and Walt Disney Animation.

• Steve Talkowski – CG Animator, Apple, and Founder at Sketch Bot; previously Director, Google; 3D Artist, Unreal Engine and Reel FX; Animation Director, Guava VFX and Hornet Studios; Senior Animator, Blue Sky Studios.

• Bryan Turner – Story Artist, Warner Bros., and Co-Founder of Identity Comics Studio; previously Story Artist, Disney Television, Netflix, Reel FX, Nickelodeon, and Marvel; Story Board Artist, DreamWorks, and Starz Entertainment.

• Rich Hurrey – President of Kitestring (part of Storyland Studios); previously Character TD, Pixar, Rhythm & Hues Studios; Trainer, The Foundry; Rigger, Luma, Pixel Magic, and MeniThings.

• Mark Walsh – Director of “Like” for Kitestring; previously Director of Pixar’s "Partysaurus Rex,” and Animation Supervisor of classics "Finding Nemo" and “Ratatouille."

• RC Aradio – Creative Director and Owner, Blue Core Creative; previously Sr. Attraction Designer at Universal Creative; Concept Designer and Storyboard Artist.

Each artist has been introduced to the Xencelabs products and has experienced the company’s tablets and devices in their unique workflows.

“Lightbox Expo and Adobe MAX are priority events on our yearly calendar,” said Hannah Imperial Cannon, Director of Business Development at Xencelabs. “The audiences that attend each show are the same types of professionals who gave us input for the original design of the Pen Tablet and who continue to collaborate on our ongoing product development. We love coming back each year, talking to users and partners, and keeping our products relevant to real-world needs.”

Pen Tablet Promotions

During Lightbox Expo, Xencelabs will hold daily drawings in its booth (1410) with the chance to win a Pen Tablet Medium Bundle plus a T-shirt.

A similar give-away is planned for Adobe MAX, where visitors to either the Xencelabs on-site booth (1210) or its virtual booth can win a Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE. The Adobe MAX promotion will start from 14th – 30th October at the same event link, offering a 15% off discount or coupon code “ADOBEMAX2022” for all tablets (excluding accessories) at Xencelabs E-store, US Amazon store and B&H exclusively.

Xencelabs is also offering promotional pricing on its products during October 2022 to coincide with the timing of each show:

• The Xencelabs Small Bundle (Pen Tablet Small + Quick Keys) also available from October 14-30, 2022, at a special price of $199 (a saving of $100), at the Xencelabs E-store, Amazon store and at B&H.

For more information about Xencelabs and its products, visit www.xencelabs.com.

Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity.

Xencelabs was founded in 2019 by professionals with experience that spans varied disciplines in industrial design, animation, VFX, illustration, software, engineering, IT, sales, marketing, government, and education. We’re dedicated to designing digital drawing tools that facilitate artistic expression. Our goal is to build communities and collaboration with other industry leaders. We aim to create tools that are intuitive and a natural extension of the creative process. For further information, please contact:

