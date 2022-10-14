Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,788 in the last 365 days.

Scalable Solutions to present at the Forex Expo 2022 in Dubai

Scalable Solutions at Forex Expo Dubai 2022

Join Scalable Solutions at Forex Expo Dubai 2022

Scalable Solutions, a digital assets enabler offering institutional-grade exchange and wallet technology, will present at the Forex Expo Dubai on Oct. 19–20th.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Scalable Solutions is a global fintech infrastructure and software powerhouse. Since 2013, it has been setting standards in the industry by delivering white-label institutional-grade digital asset and blockchain solutions. The company serves clients in the top 20 crypto exchanges by volume in global rankings and boasts:

- More than $5 billion in daily trading volume
- Over $3 trillion in orders executed
- More than 4 million users all over the world
- Over 200 talented minds with unrivaled experience in finance, trading and hi-load systems.

Scalable has built a strong unit of diverse, talented engineers and managers, working together to bring the most innovative and convenient solutions to the digital asset market.

Babar Ali, head of business development for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, will present at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022 and focus on the many digital asset market opportunities for forex companies, especially given the current economic landscape. Visitors will also have the chance to test-drive the Scalable platform themselves with a complimentary $15 deposit.

Discover more by getting in touch with the team, or come say hello at the Forex Expo conference (stand #26).

Scalable PR
Scalable Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Scalable Solutions to present at the Forex Expo 2022 in Dubai

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.