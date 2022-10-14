Scalable Solutions to present at the Forex Expo 2022 in Dubai
Scalable Solutions, a digital assets enabler offering institutional-grade exchange and wallet technology, will present at the Forex Expo Dubai on Oct. 19–20th.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Scalable Solutions is a global fintech infrastructure and software powerhouse. Since 2013, it has been setting standards in the industry by delivering white-label institutional-grade digital asset and blockchain solutions. The company serves clients in the top 20 crypto exchanges by volume in global rankings and boasts:
- More than $5 billion in daily trading volume
- Over $3 trillion in orders executed
- More than 4 million users all over the world
- Over 200 talented minds with unrivaled experience in finance, trading and hi-load systems.
Scalable has built a strong unit of diverse, talented engineers and managers, working together to bring the most innovative and convenient solutions to the digital asset market.
Babar Ali, head of business development for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, will present at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022 and focus on the many digital asset market opportunities for forex companies, especially given the current economic landscape. Visitors will also have the chance to test-drive the Scalable platform themselves with a complimentary $15 deposit.
Discover more by getting in touch with the team, or come say hello at the Forex Expo conference (stand #26).
