Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,846 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan receives OTS Secretary General

UZBEKISTAN, October 12 - As part of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, held in Astana, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev at his residence.

The intensification of the dialogue and the expansion of multifaceted cooperation within the Organization in recent years were noted with satisfaction.

Aspects of the organization and holding of the upcoming summit in Uzbekistan in November this year were considered.

On the eve of the meeting of the heads of state, several ministerial meetings will be held to work out the agenda and multilateral documents in trade, investment, transport, information-communication technologies, humanitarian exchanges.

An agreement was reached on close interaction with the secretariat of this authoritative regional structure for thorough preparation of the Organization’s summit.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan receives OTS Secretary General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.