President of Uzbekistan receives OTS Secretary General

UZBEKISTAN, October 12 - As part of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, held in Astana, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev at his residence.

The intensification of the dialogue and the expansion of multifaceted cooperation within the Organization in recent years were noted with satisfaction.

Aspects of the organization and holding of the upcoming summit in Uzbekistan in November this year were considered.

On the eve of the meeting of the heads of state, several ministerial meetings will be held to work out the agenda and multilateral documents in trade, investment, transport, information-communication technologies, humanitarian exchanges.

An agreement was reached on close interaction with the secretariat of this authoritative regional structure for thorough preparation of the Organization’s summit.

