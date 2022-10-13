UZBEKISTAN, October 13 - The President of Uzbekistan calls for a radical expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnam

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The practical aspects of developing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The head of the Vietnamese delegation conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings of the President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

During the talks, opportunities for cooperation and implementation of joint projects in such promising areas as rice and cotton growing, processing of meat and dairy products, manufacturing chemical and textile products, production of automotive components and electronics were noted.

It was noted that to intensify business contacts and enhance investment cooperation, mutual visits at the expert level will be organized in the coming months. The activities of the Intergovernmental Commission will be resumed, and Uzbekistan – Vietnam Business Council will be launched.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of establishing inter-parliamentary relations and the implementation of joint educational and other humanitarian programs.

Source: UzA