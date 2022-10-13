A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with Japan's Toyo University

UZBEKISTAN, October 13 - As part of the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan to Japan, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Toyo University in Tokyo and "Silk Road" International Tourism and Cultural Heritage University in Samarkand.

During the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan headed by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Aziz Abduhakimov to Japan, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Toyo University Shinji Fukukawa, the President of the University Esuko Yaguchi and a number of other officials. The meeting was held with the support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan.

As part of the meeting, Aziz Abduhakimov informed the management of Toyo University about the reforms being implemented in the field of tourism and cultural heritage in Uzbekistan, as well as news about the activities of the International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage "Silk Road" in Samarkand.

Shinji Fukukawa noted that Uzbekistan and Japan have great potential in implementing joint projects in the field of education. In this regard, we consider the possibility of establishing cooperation between the higher education institutions of the two countries, activating scientific and academic exchanges, sending Japanese professors to Uzbekistan, and conducting internships for Uzbek students at Toyo University. released

Esuko Yaguchi announced that she is ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan on humanitarian, concrete and applied sciences, "green" and "sustainable" tourism issues, and joint research on object restoration.

The Japanese side highly appreciated Uzbekistan's initiative to allocate 85 state grants to the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage in Samarkand for citizens of the Silk Road countries.

The parties reached an agreement on carrying out research in the field of tourism, including the study of the Buddhist heritage in Uzbekistan, restoration of Buddhist monuments, archaeological excavations, scientific seminars and research.

At the meeting, it was also agreed to organize a visit of the management and professors of Toyo University to Uzbekistan, during which they would get to know the tourism and educational potential of our country and strengthen cooperation.

In addition, the issue of establishing a summer campus for Toyo University students at the International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage "Silk Road" in Samarkand was discussed.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between "Silk Road" International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage and Toyo University envisages.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan