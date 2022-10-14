Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022”, the SEO services market grew from $51.74 billion in 2021 to $62.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The search engine optimization services market is expected to grow to $124.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.6%. Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, and social media market.

Key Trends In The Search Engine Optimization Services Market

As per TBRC’s search engine optimization services market research the competition for search traffic is significant amongst major players like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Strategic partnerships are seen amongst the major competitors, contributing a large share to their revenues.

Overview Of The Search Engine Optimization Services Market

The search engine optimization services market consists of the revenues generated from sales of SEO advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites. Search engine optimization companies advise their clients in optimizing their websites and their content to enhance the websites’ visibility in search results.

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Agencies SEO Services, Freelancer SEO Services

· By Organisation: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises

· By End-User Industry: Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate, Others

· By Geography: The global Search Engine Optimization services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Axel Springer SE, Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask, and Yahoo.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of search engine optimization services market. The market report gives search engine optimization services market analysis search engine optimization services market size, SEO services market growth drivers, search engine optimization services market segmentation, SEO services market major players, search engine optimization services market growth across geographies, and SEO services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The SEO services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

