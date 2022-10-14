Anne Poole Announces the Release of “Believe in Yourself”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Poole wanted to share her personal and career journey to add a new genre of self-belief storytelling which seeks to help others going through similar situations. Believe in Yourself shares Anne's life journey; the struggle of overcoming challenges from being unhappy to finding fulfilment and vitality. Relationship experiences that led her to seek counselling and resolving to put herself first have given her real insight. A heartfelt epiphany about her mum was very powerful and confronting yet freeing in offering true wisdom and solutions. Her limiting childhood beliefs had suppressed her voice. In sharing her fears about failure, fear of success and fear of shame, and highlighting the range of physical and psychological feelings associated with inertia and procrastination that were preventing her from moving forward, Anne illustrates how she found acceptance in the most difficult of situations. This book gives you clear examples of how to work through the emotional scales and resolve the issues through feeling in your heart, rather than thinking it in your head. This is a biggie and makes such a difference.
“I had a calling to write this book about my transformation. I have overcome many struggles and it has been said that I have endured a hard life; yet I have kept going and dug deep to find the courage to work through the challenges. My inspiration was to share my learnings for others to overcome some of their hardship.” Anne says.
When asked what she wants to say to her readers, Anne answers, “Dear Readers, commence with an open mind ready for changes to your life. Taking one small task each day will make a difference. My Action Aces at the end of each chapter summarizes the salient points to make it easy for you to implement. Habits are formed by making one small change and then doing it the next day, and the day after. Keep doing this and then implement another learning so that you are embedding a wholesome change to your life. It will free you and allows your energy to soar. In no time you too will have such a good feeling that raises your vibration – good vibes abound!”
About the Author
Anne Poole holds a Master of Human Resource Management and is an Advanced Practitioner of Life Coaching. She holds numerous other academic qualifications. Her greatest accomplishments are her two sons. She loves nature and walking at sunrise. She has traveled extensively and experiments with her cooking to remind her of memorable meals. When she is not writing, coaching or training, she likes to kick up her heels on the dance floor. She had a radio interview with Kate Delaney last November 2021 as well as with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman last month. Watch her interview here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om7xuVVJ7qg. If you want to know more about the author, you may visit her websites Annepoole.com and Inspireforlife.com.au. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Believe-Yourself-Anne-Poole/dp/1637678428/.
"Believe in Yourself" by Anne Poole