Next-Generation Sequencing Unlocks Opportunities For The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has the potential to revolutionize the clinical microbiology laboratory, by replacing current tedious and labor-intensive techniques with a single, comprehensive diagnostic test. It can provide comprehensive identification of microorganisms present in a sample down to the genus and even the species level, with no prior knowledge of the microbial community. For example, in July 2020, NEOGEN Corporation, a US based company, launched its new Soleris® Next Generation (NG) microbial testing system, an advanced test system that automatically detects microorganisms in a fraction of the time of traditional testing methods.

The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2021 to $5.68 billion in 2026 at a rate of 10.7%. The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 and reach $8.57 billion in 2031.

Access to healthcare services is expected to improve in developing countries, supporting the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market. Effective implementation of government health plans is the core reason for the improvement in healthcare access in many developing countries such as India, China and many Latin American countries. The demand for additional healthcare workers is more pronounced in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Many countries such as Russia and Brazil are focusing on improving their healthcare capabilities which will help drive the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market.

Major players covered in the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment industry are Danaher, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux.

TBRC’s microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analyzers, reagents and consumables, by end-user into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, other end-users.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – By Type (Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers, Reagents And Consumables ), By Laboratory Instruments (Incubators, Gram Strainers, Bacterial Colony Counters, Petri Dish Fillers, Automated Culture Systems, Other Laboratory Instruments), By Microbiology Analyzers (Microscopes, Mass Spectrometers, Other Microbiology Analyzers), By Reagents And Consumables (Oncology, Hormonal Disorder, Glaucoma, Other Therapeutic Applications), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End-Users), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

