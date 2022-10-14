Submit Release
Tony Production has reached 30 million streams

MINYA, EGYPT, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musical Artist, DJ, and Producer Antony Estmalek, better known as Tony Production has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the past fifteen years. From his breakthrough remixes for Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Amr Diab to anthems such as "Got Date" and "Agebha Goal", has proven to be one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game.

His work has collected over 30 million streams to date, including 10 million in 2021 alone.

Tony Production continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with artists around the globe, pushing the boundaries of dance music as he collaborates across genres and languages, has earned his place as a household name in dance music.

